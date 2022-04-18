Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,657. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.82 and its 200 day moving average is $218.23.

