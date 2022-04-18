Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $128.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,097. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.15.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

