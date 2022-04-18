Abbrea Capital LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,565,000 after buying an additional 724,918 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after acquiring an additional 484,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 165,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 317,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,533,326. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $50.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

In related news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

