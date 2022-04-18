Abbrea Capital LLC Has $544,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,997,000 after purchasing an additional 536,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after buying an additional 1,025,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,093,000 after acquiring an additional 793,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 841,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,052. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $157.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.