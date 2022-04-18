Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 100 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $345.26. The company had a trading volume of 256,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118,739. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $322.68 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

