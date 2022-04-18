Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,312,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $682.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.15 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $739.58 and its 200 day moving average is $838.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.