Abbrea Capital LLC Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zoetis by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,471 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,317,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $3.41 on Monday, reaching $183.89. The company had a trading volume of 59,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,764. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.93 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.28.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

