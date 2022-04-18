Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:FCO traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 76,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,498. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,156,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

