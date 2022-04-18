Abyss (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0401 on Top Exchanges

Abyss (ABYSS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and $123,726.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00033985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00106096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

