Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.3 days.

ACGPF stock opened at $63.82 on Monday. Accell Group has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $67.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72.

ACGPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Accell Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Accell Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €53.00 ($57.61) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, and markets bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories. The company sells its products under the Lapierre, Haibike, Raleigh, Carqon, Sparta, XLC, Batavus, Ghost, Babboe, Winora, Koga, Van Nicholas, Loekie, Atala, Bike Parts, Juncker, Carraro, Nishiki, and Tunturi brands in the Netherlands, Germany, other European countries, and internationally.

