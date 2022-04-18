Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) to announce $2.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. Accenture reported earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,242 shares of company stock worth $4,612,959 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.48. 23,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,478. Accenture has a 1-year low of $276.88 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

