Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $120,603.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $48,841.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,196 shares of company stock worth $398,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,655,000 after acquiring an additional 66,485 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.36. 496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,500. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $111.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $85.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

