Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.57

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.57 and last traded at $65.62, with a volume of 15810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.12.
Advantest Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
