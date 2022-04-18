Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 5,384 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 195.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $166,275,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after buying an additional 1,562,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.65. 190,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,168,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

