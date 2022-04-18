Advisory Alpha LLC Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

FDIS traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,861. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $93.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.61.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.