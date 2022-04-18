Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,172,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,785,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $314.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.