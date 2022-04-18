Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,952,827. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.92 and a 200-day moving average of $172.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.