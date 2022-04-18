Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $213.31. 109,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,986,602. The stock has a market cap of $408.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.65. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

