Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 2,395 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,767. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $112.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.