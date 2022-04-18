Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 824 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.59. 231,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,657. The company has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

