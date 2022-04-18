Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $587,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILCG. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.10. 3,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,578. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $73.77.

