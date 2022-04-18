Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40,000.00. Aethlon Medical reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year sales of $1.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aethlon Medical.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on AEMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 33,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

AEMD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. 34,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,967. The company has a market cap of $18.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.65. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.