Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $9.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.42 million. Affimed reported sales of $14.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $39.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.57 million to $68.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $50.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.21 million to $96.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Affimed stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 118,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,249. The stock has a market cap of $394.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 70,893 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.