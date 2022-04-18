Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.26

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $26.31, with a volume of 16132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGIO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 193.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 24,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 584.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 45,364 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

