Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.83.

Shares of AC opened at C$23.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.98. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.31 and a twelve month high of C$29.17.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 1.6699999 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at C$238,023.24. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

