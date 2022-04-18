Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.61

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.61 and last traded at C$11.60, with a volume of 136292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.38.

AGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$256.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$191,347.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$229,458.94.

About Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

