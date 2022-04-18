Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $75.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.13.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ALK traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $57.17. 6,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,635. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
