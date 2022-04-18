Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $75.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALK traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $57.17. 6,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,635. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

