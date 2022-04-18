Aleph.im (ALEPH) Trading 11.7% Lower This Week

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $49.17 million and approximately $981,587.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00034016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00105955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,383,073 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.