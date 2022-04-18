Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
ARE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $196.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.
In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after buying an additional 842,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,623,000 after purchasing an additional 822,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,273,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,573 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
