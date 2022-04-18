Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. 111,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $16.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

