Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 363.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,683,000 after buying an additional 835,135 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Align Technology by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Align Technology by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,493,000 after purchasing an additional 243,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 194,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,223,000 after purchasing an additional 132,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $409.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.62 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.53.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.38.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

