Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,328,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,558,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,460,000 after buying an additional 102,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADS traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $56.80. 13,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,503. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.44. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback 200,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alliance Data Systems (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.