Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.13.

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 59,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 311,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $11.78 on Monday, hitting $156.68. 654,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,915. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

