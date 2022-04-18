Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Down 36.2% in March

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 837,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

ALT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 2,200.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altimmune by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 897,523 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after buying an additional 1,490,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 816,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

