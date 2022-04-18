Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $18.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.67% of Altisource Asset Management worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

