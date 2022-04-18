Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,905 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock remained flat at $$54.98 during trading hours on Monday. 77,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,284,949. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.