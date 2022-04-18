Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.24

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 14434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMPS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $10,711,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,225,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,847,000. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.
Altus Power Company Profile (NYSE:AMPS)
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altus Power (AMPS)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.