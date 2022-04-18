Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.24

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 14434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMPS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $10,711,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,225,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,847,000. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

