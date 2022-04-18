AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,653,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,999,297. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.46.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 37.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

