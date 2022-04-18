American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in American Express by 1,647.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,638,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after purchasing an additional 869,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.82.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.48. 57,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

