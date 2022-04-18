American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,207. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.78.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.77%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($320.65) to €284.00 ($308.70) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

