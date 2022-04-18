Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USAS. Zacks Investment Research cut Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,712 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Americas Silver by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 666,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Americas Silver by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,876,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 270,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.07. 478,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,781. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $193.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 354.41% and a negative return on equity of 67.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Americas Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Americas Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.