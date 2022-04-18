AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 1,403 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.74.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $175.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

