AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 265 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day moving average is $70.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INCY. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

