AMG National Trust Bank Buys 130 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Netflix by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $537.00.

Shares of NFLX traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $339.04. 52,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,624,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $373.57 and a 200-day moving average of $515.70. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $329.82 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

