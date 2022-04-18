AMG National Trust Bank Buys 461 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 163,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.14. 11,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,446. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $137.56 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

