AMG National Trust Bank Grows Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,295,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,721,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,209,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,122,000 after purchasing an additional 97,493 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 899,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after purchasing an additional 44,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 876,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after buying an additional 140,915 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 623,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,098,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.41. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,636. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.85.

