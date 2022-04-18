AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.53 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 44,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.05. 2,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,942. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

