AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.74 Million Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.54% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000.

PALL traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.52. 632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,862. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.85. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $143.06 and a 1 year high of $298.21.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

