AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,979 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $146.87. 6,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,393. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day moving average is $167.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.