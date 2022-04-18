AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Linde by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after acquiring an additional 376,091 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in Linde by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after acquiring an additional 105,117 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Linde by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,110,000 after acquiring an additional 327,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Linde by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,602,000 after acquiring an additional 138,685 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

NYSE:LIN traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $317.07. 2,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,381. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.88 and a 200 day moving average of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $162.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

